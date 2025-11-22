Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
58.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Matt Colombo scores 4 rushing touchdowns and San Diego squashes Stetson 42-8

Sponsored by:
By AP News

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Matt Colombo rushed for four touchdowns and Adam Criter added another running score for San Diego in a 42-8 win over Stetson on Saturday to wrap up the regular season for both teams.

Colombo’s four touchdowns tied a single-game program record. He rushed from 37-, 14-, 3- and 1-yards out. On 23 attempts, the graduate student rushed for 129 total yards.

The Toreros (8-4, 6-2 Pioneer Football League) scored first, on Columbo’s 14-yard run up the middle, then Criter’s 53-yard score put them up by double digits. Colombo scored two more times, making it 28-0 at halftime.

San Diego quarterback Dom Nankil completed 11 of 14 for 102 yards but he was intercepted once.

Quarterback Chris Stephenson rushed up the middle in the fourth quarter for a 1-yard touchdown, the Hatters’ only score of the game. Stephenson rushed again to complete the two-point conversion.

Stephenson finished 12 of 24 for 69 yards for Stetson (3-8, 2-5). He threw two interceptions, one of them returned 25 yards for a pick-6 by Mo Vanderweil.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.