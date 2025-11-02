Skip to main content
Williams’ 100-yard kickoff return sparks North Dakota State in 38-30 win over Youngstown State

Sponsored by:
By AP News

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Cole Payton threw for 194 yards, Barika Kpeenu ran for three touchdowns and North Dakota State won its 13th straight game by beating Youngstown State 38-30 on Saturday.

Youngstown State posted early leads of 3-0 and 10-7, with the Penguins’ first touchdown coming on 10-yard run by quarterback Beau Brungard. The last five minutes of the first half generated an explosion of points for both teams.

DJ Scott gave the FCS top-ranked Bison (9-0, 6-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) the lead for good with a 3-yard scoring run with 4:52 before intermission. On the ensuing kickoff, Ky Wilson fumbled at his own 9 and Kegan Huber recovered for the Bison. Two plays later, Kpeenu ran it in from the 4 for a 21-10 lead.

Wilson recovered and ran the following kickoff back 52 yards. The Penguins drove 46 yards and scored when Brungard threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Alex McDonald to reduce the deficit to 21-17.

North Dakota State wasted no time when on the ensuing kickoff Jackson Williams took it back 100 yards for a touchdown and a 28-17 lead with 1:32 left before halftime.

Andrew Lastovka kicked field goals of 49 and 42 yards just before and after halftime to reduce the Penguins’ deficit to 28-23. Youngstown State drew within 35-30 when Brungard ran it in from the 2 in the fourth quarter but never got closer.

Brungard threw for 203 yards, a touchdown and interception and ran for 50 yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns for the 19th-ranked Penguins (5-4, 2-3).

