Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
Sponsored By:

Bologna snatches 2-1 win over Parma to reach Italian Cup quarterfinals, will face Milan or Lazio

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Italy Italian Cup Soccer

Italy Italian Cup Soccer

Photo Icon View Photos

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — Substitute Santiago Castro’s last-gasp goal sent Bologna into the Italian Cup quarterfinals as the defending champion came from behind to beat Parma 2-1 on Thursday.

Bologna, which won for the competition for the first time in 52 years last season, will face either AC Milan or Lazio, who were playing each other later.

Castro headed in a cross from Emil Holm in the 89th minute.

Serie A struggler Parma had taken a surprise lead in the 13th minute when Adrian Benedyczak ran onto a through ball from Mathias Løvik and slotted past Federico Ravaglia.

But the home side leveled shortly before halftime. Jonathan Rowe’s initial attempt hit the post but the English winger controlled the rebound and fired it home for his first goal since joining Bologna in August.

There was another positive note for Bologna as Ciro Immobile came on as a late substitute for his first appearance since a thigh injury in August.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.