TCU hosts Iowa State in Big 12 play

Iowa State (5-4) at TCU (6-2), Nov. 8 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

TCU Offense

Overall: 425.5 yards per game (40th in FBS)

Passing: 301.5 yards per game (11th)

Rushing: 124 yards per game (108th)

Scoring: 34.6 points per game (29th)

TCU Defense

Overall: 378 yards per game (78th in FBS)

Passing: 257.9 yards per game (118th)

Rushing: 120.1 yards per game (34th)

Scoring: 25.1 points per game (74th)

Iowa State Offense

Overall: 407.6 yards per game (60th in FBS)

Passing: 243.6 yards per game (56th)

Rushing: 164 yards per game (58th)

Scoring: 27.9 points per game (73rd)

Iowa State Defense

Overall: 366 yards per game (63rd in FBS)

Passing: 212.2 yards per game (62nd)

Rushing: 153.8 yards per game (79th)

Scoring: 22 points per game (46th)

Iowa State is 70th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 38.7% of the time. TCU ranks 14th on offense, converting on 50.5% of third downs.

TCU ranks 112th in the FBS averaging 65 penalty yards per game, compared to Iowa State’s 11th-ranked 36.3 per-game average.

Iowa State ranks 113th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 77.8% of trips.

TCU ranks 118th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:09, compared to Iowa State’s 39th-ranked average of 31:03.

Team leaders

TCU

Passing: Josh Hoover, 2,371 yards, 22 TDs, 6 INTs, 64.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Kevorian Barnes, 418 yards on 82 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Eric McAlister, 727 yards on 37 catches, 8 TDs

Iowa State

Passing: Rocco Becht, 2,119 yards, 11 TDs, 7 INTs, 61.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Carson Hansen, 613 yards on 113 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Brett Eskildsen, 414 yards on 22 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

TCU defeated West Virginia 23-17 on Saturday, Oct. 25. Hoover led TCU with 247 yards on 24-of-39 passing (61.5%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Trent Battle had 89 rushing yards on 19 carries and one touchdown, adding four receptions for 15 yards. McAlister had nine receptions for 124 yards and one touchdown.

Iowa State was beaten by Arizona State 24-19 on Saturday, Nov. 1. Becht threw for 186 yards on 18-of-36 attempts (50.0%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball eight times for 6 yards and one rushing touchdown. Hansen had 113 rushing yards on 18 carries, adding two receptions for six yards. Chase Sowell recorded 85 yards on six catches.

Next game

TCU plays at No. 10 BYU on Nov. 15. Iowa State hosts Kansas on Nov. 22.

