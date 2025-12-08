Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Fog
38.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Johnson leads No. 3 Michigan against Villanova after 22-point showing

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Villanova Wildcats (7-1) at Michigan Wolverines (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Michigan hosts Villanova after Morez Johnson Jr. scored 22 points in Michigan’s 101-60 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Wolverines have gone 3-0 in home games. Michigan ranks fifth in the Big Ten in team defense, allowing 66.6 points while holding opponents to 34.6% shooting.

The Wildcats have gone 1-0 away from home. Villanova is 7-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Michigan makes 52.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than Villanova has allowed to its opponents (44.3%). Villanova averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Michigan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yaxel Lendeborg is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Wolverines. Trey McKenney is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Bryce Lindsay is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Acaden Lewis is averaging 12.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.