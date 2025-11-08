Skip to main content
San Jose State visits UCSB after Garland’s 21-point showing

By AP News

San Jose State Spartans (0-1) at UCSB Gauchos (1-0)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -8.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State takes on UCSB after Colby Garland scored 21 points in San Jose State’s 84-75 loss to the Utah Utes.

UCSB went 21-13 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Gauchos averaged 6.0 steals, 3.1 blocks and 11.5 turnovers per game last season.

San Jose State finished 3-9 on the road and 15-20 overall a season ago. The Spartans gave up 73.4 points per game while committing 15.7 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

