Cal visits Kansas State following Ames’ 24-point game

By AP News

California Golden Bears (3-0) at Kansas State Wildcats (2-0)

New York; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -6.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal takes on Kansas State after Dai Dai Ames scored 24 points in Cal’s 93-65 victory over the CSU Fullerton Titans.

Kansas State went 10-5 at home last season while going 16-17 overall. The Wildcats gave up 69.6 points per game while committing 15.9 fouls last season.

Cal finished 2-11 on the road and 14-19 overall a season ago. The Golden Bears averaged 75.6 points per game while shooting 41.9% from the field and 31.5% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

