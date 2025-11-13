Skip to main content
Ole Miss hosts CSU Bakersfield after Kamardine’s 26-point showing

By AP News

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-1) at Ole Miss Rebels (3-0)

University, Mississippi; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss hosts CSU Bakersfield after Ilias Kamardine scored 26 points in Ole Miss’ 83-77 win against the Memphis Tigers.

Ole Miss finished 24-12 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Rebels averaged 77.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.7 last season.

CSU Bakersfield finished 4-11 on the road and 14-19 overall last season. The Roadrunners averaged 73.8 points per game last season, 26.4 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 8.9 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

