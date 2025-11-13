Ole Miss hosts CSU Bakersfield after Kamardine’s 26-point showing

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-1) at Ole Miss Rebels (3-0)

University, Mississippi; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss hosts CSU Bakersfield after Ilias Kamardine scored 26 points in Ole Miss’ 83-77 win against the Memphis Tigers.

Ole Miss finished 24-12 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Rebels averaged 77.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.7 last season.

CSU Bakersfield finished 4-11 on the road and 14-19 overall last season. The Roadrunners averaged 73.8 points per game last season, 26.4 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 8.9 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press