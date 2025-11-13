Skip to main content
Western Illinois faces Cal Baptist on 3-game slide

By AP News

Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-3) at Cal Baptist Lancers (2-0)

Riverside, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois looks to break its three-game skid with a victory over Cal Baptist.

Cal Baptist finished 17-15 overall with an 11-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Lancers allowed opponents to score 70.0 points per game and shoot 44.9% from the field last season.

Western Illinois finished 6-14 in OVC action and 4-11 on the road a season ago. The Leathernecks allowed opponents to score 71.3 points per game and shot 43.7% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

