LSU faces Florida International after Nwoko’s 22-point showing

By AP News

Florida International Panthers (1-1) at LSU Tigers (2-0)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -21.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: LSU hosts Florida International after Michael Nwoko scored 22 points in LSU’s 93-58 victory over the New Orleans Privateers.

LSU finished 14-18 overall a season ago while going 11-7 at home. The Tigers averaged 7.1 steals, 4.7 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

Florida International finished 10-23 overall a season ago while going 1-13 on the road. The Panthers averaged 69.2 points per game last season, 14.4 on free throws and 15.3 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

