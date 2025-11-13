Skip to main content
Campbell leads Saint Mary’s (CA) against North Texas after 20-point performance

By AP News

North Texas Mean Green (3-1) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (3-0)

Moraga, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts North Texas after Liam Campbell scored 20 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 90-60 victory against the Ohio Bobcats.

Saint Mary’s (CA) finished 29-6 overall last season while going 16-1 at home. The Gaels averaged 6.1 steals, 4.0 blocks and 9.1 turnovers per game last season.

North Texas finished 8-5 on the road and 27-9 overall a season ago. The Mean Green gave up 60.1 points per game while committing 15.0 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

