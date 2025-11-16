Harris makes 3 interceptions and Gardner-Webb takes advantage of 4 takeaways in 30-14 win over TSU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Quasean Holmes rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown, Josiah Harris made three interceptions and Gardner-Webb took advantage of four takeaways to beat Tennessee State 30-14 on Saturday.

Gardner-Webb (7-4, 5-2 Big South/Ohio Valley Conference) reached seven wins for the second time in three seasons.

Tennessee State (2-9, 0-7), one year after tying for the conference championship and playing in the FCS playoffs, secured last place in the standings. TSU must beat Charleston Southern on Saturday to avoid finishing winless in the conference for the second time in history and first since 2010.

Harris intercepted Jonathan Palmer three times and Wendell McClain made the fourth pick. Gardner-Webb’s defense was coming off an 11-sack performance last week versus Southeast Missouri State.

Cole Pennington threw for 108 yards and a touchdown for Gardner-Webb. Carson Gresock added a touchdown on the ground.

Palmer was 7 of 14 for 43 yards for Tennessee State, which has lost four straight games in Reggie Barlow’s first season as the coach. Byron McNair threw for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

