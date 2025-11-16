No. 5 Georgia and No. 10 Texas battle to protect their postseason hopes in SEC showdown

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A rematch of last season’s Southeastern Conference championship game finds No. 5 Georgia and No. 10 Texas battling to protect their postseason hopes Saturday night.

Texas (7-2, 4-1 SEC) took a four-game winning streak into the game. Georgia (8-1, 6-1) has won five straight games since its only loss, a 22-19 overtime decision at home against Alabama on Sept. 27, That loss ended Georgia’s 33-game home winning streak, which was the longest active streak in FBS.

Gunner Stockton came off the bench to lead the Bulldogs to a 22-19 overtime win over Texas in last year’s SEC championship game in Atlanta.

Stockton threw three touchdown passes in last week’s win over Mississippi State. He has gained momentum as a dual-threat player in his first season as Georgia’s starter after playing behind Carson Beck in 2024. Beck transferred to Miami following last season.

Stockton passed for nine touchdowns the last three weeks.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning, who was recruited by Georgia coach Kirby Smart, claimed his first SEC offensive player of the week honor after Texas’s win over Vanderbilt. He has passed for 674 yards with six touchdowns and one interception over the past two games.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer