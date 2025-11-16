LB’s TD: Jacob Rodriguez strikes Heisman pose again as No. 8 Texas Tech routs UCF 48-9

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez struck the Heisman Trophy pose again after the first offensive touchdown of his career, Reggie Virgil scored three times and No. 8 Texas Tech routed UCF 48-9 on Saturday.

The Red Raiders (10-1, 7-1 Big 12, No. 6 CFP) stayed on track for a shot at their first Big 12 championship in their regular-season home finale, reaching 10 victories for the first time since going 11-2 under the late Mike Leach in 2008.

The Golden Knights (4-6, 1-6) didn’t pick up a first down until they trailed 21-0 and dropped to 0-4 on the road, getting outscored 78-12 combined in the past two, a pair of trips to Texas. UCF had a season-low 52 yards rushing against the nation’s No. 1 run defense.

Just as he did after a highlight-reel interception last week in a 29-7 win over BYU in a top-10 matchup, Rodriguez lifted one leg and extended an arm while surrounded by teammates after scoring on a 2-yard run in the wildcat.

Rodriguez, who scored touchdowns on fumble recoveries this season and last against Oklahoma State, set up Vigil’s third TD for a 35-2 lead with his fourth interception this season.

Virgil’s first two scores came on the first two carries of his career in the second quarter, a 5-yarder early and a 30-yard sprint that ended with him hopping and skipping into the end zone. Cameron Dickey also had two rushing TDs.

Behren Morton threw for 149 yards and the 8-yard score to Virgil before getting replaced by Mitch Griffis late in the first half. Morton is playing through a leg injury, and original backup Will Hammond is out for the season with a knee injury.

UCF’s first points came on a safety when Texas Tech left tackle Howard Sampson was called for holding in the end zone.

Sampson also cost the Red Raiders a shot at a touchdown in the final seconds of the first half when he was flagged for taunting on a long completion to Caleb Douglas.

Officials ruled that Douglas scored, but a replay review made it a 32-yard catch to the 2 with 11 seconds left. Sampson’s penalty forced Texas Tech to settle for a field goal and a 38-2 halftime lead.

The takeaway

UCF: Barring back-to-back victories to finish the regular season and a bowl victory, Scott Frost’s return as coach eight years after leading the Golden Knights to an undefeated season will end with the program’s third consecutive losing record.

Texas Tech: All 10 of the Red Raiders’ wins are by at least 20 points, which is a school record. The victories have been by an average margin of 33.8 points.

Up next

UCF: The home finale is next Saturday against last-place Oklahoma State.

Texas Tech: After an open week, the Red Raiders finish the regular season at West Virginia on Nov. 29.

___

