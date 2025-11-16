Carson Beck throws 3 TDs, No. 16 Miami rolls to 41-7 win over N.C. State

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Carson Beck passed for 291 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Malachi Toney, and No. 16 Miami — looking to climb in the College Football Playoff rankings — rolled past N.C. State 41-7 on Saturday.

Beck completed his final 13 throws to cap off a 21-for-27 day for the Hurricanes (8-2, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). Miami now has five wins by at least 25 points this season, the most in a single year by the Hurricanes since the 2002 team had six such victories.

Jakobe Thomas picked off two passes in the first quarter, running one of them back for a touchdown for Miami. And Girard Pringle Jr. more than doubled his season rushing total for the Hurricanes; he ran for 116 yards on Saturday, one more than he had in his first four games of the year.

Miami took a 41-0 lead before substituting liberally in the fourth quarter on Senior Day, the last regular-season home game for the Hurricanes. Miami outgained N.C. State 581-149.

CJ Bailey completed 17 of 30 passes for 120 yards for N.C. State (5-5, 2-4). The Wolfpack — with Miami playing reserves on defense at the time — got on the scoreboard on a rushing touchdown from Bailey with 2:18 left. That extended N.C. State’s streak of not getting shut out to 144 games; its last time being blanked was Oct. 4, 2014.

Miami was 15th in this week’s CFP ranking, the highest of any ACC team.

The takeaway

N.C. State: The Wolfpack have now allowed 36 or more points in four consecutive games, the first time the program has done that since a four-game stretch late in the 2013 season against Duke, Boston College, East Carolina and Maryland.

Miami: The Hurricanes finished their eight-game home schedule with 510,673 tickets distributed, a Miami single-season record. The average of 63,834 per game is the second-most in program history; the Hurricanes averaged 69,539 in the 2002 season.

Up next

N.C. State: Hosts Florida State on Friday.

Miami: At Virginia Tech on Nov. 22.

