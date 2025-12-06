Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
38.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks face the Fresno State Bulldogs

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Fresno State Bulldogs (6-3) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (6-2)

North Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -18.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State and No. 25 Arkansas meet at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Razorbacks have a 6-2 record in non-conference play. Arkansas is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 6-3 in non-conference play. Fresno State is eighth in the MWC scoring 77.3 points per game and is shooting 47.8%.

Arkansas scores 88.3 points, 20.0 more per game than the 68.3 Fresno State gives up. Fresno State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.4 per game Arkansas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meleek Thomas averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Darius Acuff Jr. is shooting 44.6% and averaging 17.4 points.

Jake Heidbreder is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Zaon Collins is averaging 14.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.