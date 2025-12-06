No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks face the Fresno State Bulldogs

Fresno State Bulldogs (6-3) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (6-2)

North Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -18.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State and No. 25 Arkansas meet at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Razorbacks have a 6-2 record in non-conference play. Arkansas is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 6-3 in non-conference play. Fresno State is eighth in the MWC scoring 77.3 points per game and is shooting 47.8%.

Arkansas scores 88.3 points, 20.0 more per game than the 68.3 Fresno State gives up. Fresno State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.4 per game Arkansas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meleek Thomas averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Darius Acuff Jr. is shooting 44.6% and averaging 17.4 points.

Jake Heidbreder is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Zaon Collins is averaging 14.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press