CSU Fullerton plays Hawaii following Henderson’s 21-point game

CSU Fullerton Titans (3-6, 0-1 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (7-2, 1-0 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -15.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton faces Hawaii after Jaden Henderson scored 21 points in CSU Fullerton’s 94-91 loss to the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Rainbow Warriors are 7-1 in home games. Hawaii is fourth in the Big West scoring 81.3 points while shooting 47.8% from the field.

The Titans are 0-1 in conference play. CSU Fullerton ranks fifth in the Big West with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Joshua Ward averaging 5.4.

Hawaii is shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 46.4% CSU Fullerton allows to opponents. CSU Fullerton averages 22.7 more points per game (88.4) than Hawaii allows to opponents (65.7).

The Rainbow Warriors and Titans square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Johnson is shooting 55.1% and averaging 14.6 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Hunter Erickson is averaging 9.2 points.

Henderson averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Ward is averaging 15.3 points and 5.4 rebounds.

By The Associated Press