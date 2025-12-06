CSU Bakersfield visits Mahaney and UCSB

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-5, 0-1 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (7-2, 1-0 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -11.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB hosts CSU Bakersfield after Aidan Mahaney scored 26 points in UCSB’s 84-77 overtime victory over the Long Beach State Beach.

The Gauchos are 4-1 on their home court. UCSB is sixth in the Big West with 14.0 assists per game led by Miro Little averaging 3.9.

The Roadrunners are 0-1 against conference opponents. CSU Bakersfield has a 2-3 record against opponents over .500.

UCSB is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 44.9% CSU Bakersfield allows to opponents. CSU Bakersfield averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game UCSB allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Smith averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc. Mahaney is shooting 42.3% and averaging 14.0 points.

Dailin Smith is averaging 17.4 points for the Roadrunners. CJ Hardy is averaging 13.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press