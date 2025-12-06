Skip to main content
Pepperdine plays Vermont, aims to stop home skid

By AP News

Vermont Catamounts (5-5) at Pepperdine Waves (3-6)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine looks to stop its three-game home slide with a victory against Vermont.

The Waves have gone 3-3 at home. Pepperdine is ninth in the WCC scoring 75.6 points while shooting 43.5% from the field.

The Catamounts are 2-2 in road games. Vermont ranks second in the America East with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Lucas Mari averaging 4.3.

Pepperdine is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 46.7% Vermont allows to opponents. Vermont averages 80.1 points per game, 3.4 more than the 76.7 Pepperdine allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Clark is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Waves. Javon Cooley is averaging 13.0 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 43.0%.

TJ Long averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. TJ Hurley is averaging 13.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

