Incarnate Word visits Indiana following Wilkerson’s 24-point performance

By AP News

Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-1) at Indiana Hoosiers (3-0)

Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -26.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana faces Incarnate Word after Lamar Wilkerson scored 24 points in Indiana’s 101-70 victory over the Milwaukee Panthers.

Indiana finished 19-13 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Hoosiers averaged 74.7 points per game last season, 13.9 from the free-throw line and 18.9 from beyond the arc.

Incarnate Word finished 4-10 on the road and 19-17 overall a season ago. The Cardinals averaged 73.9 points per game last season, 11.6 on free throws and 23.4 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

