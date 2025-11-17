Arizona hosts Baylor in Big 12 action

Baylor (5-5) at Arizona (7-3), Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Arizona by 6.5. Against the spread: Arizona 5-4, Baylor 2-8.

How to watch: TNT

Key stats

Arizona Offense

Overall: 412.9 yards per game (45th in FBS)

Passing: 258.4 yards per game (40th)

Rushing: 154.5 yards per game (73rd)

Scoring: 32.7 points per game (35th)

Arizona Defense

Overall: 306.2 yards per game (19th in FBS)

Passing: 159.5 yards per game (7th)

Rushing: 146.7 yards per game (66th)

Scoring: 20.3 points per game (29th)

Baylor Offense

Overall: 464.9 yards per game (15th in FBS)

Passing: 324.4 yards per game (2nd)

Rushing: 140.5 yards per game (87th)

Scoring: 33.2 points per game (32nd)

Baylor Defense

Overall: 392.8 yards per game (88th in FBS)

Passing: 195 yards per game (36th)

Rushing: 197.8 yards per game (126th)

Scoring: 31.9 points per game (119th)

Baylor is 88th in third down percentage, converting 37.9% of the time. Arizona ranks 28th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 34%.

Baylor is 129th in the FBS with a -10 turnover margin, compared to Arizona’s 8th-ranked +10 margin.

Team leaders

Arizona

Passing: Noah Fifita, 2,494 yards, 24 TDs, 4 INTs, 64.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Ismail Mahdi, 639 yards on 94 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Kris Hutson, 512 yards on 41 catches, 3 TDs

Baylor

Passing: Sawyer Robertson, 3,210 yards, 29 TDs, 9 INTs, 60.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Bryson Washington, 721 yards on 143 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Josh Cameron, 746 yards on 60 catches, 7 TDs

Last game

Arizona won 30-24 over Cincinnati on Saturday, Nov. 15. Fifita threw for 294 yards on 23-of-31 attempts (74.2%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Kedrick Reescano had 94 rushing yards on 13 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for nine yards. Hutson put up 123 yards on eight catches.

Baylor fell 55-28 to Utah on Saturday, Nov. 15. Robertson led Baylor with 430 yards on 29-of-59 passing (49.2%) for three touchdowns and two interceptions. Washington carried the ball 14 times for 97 yards. Cameron recorded 165 yards on 13 catches with two touchdowns.

Next game

Arizona plays at Arizona State on Nov. 28. Baylor hosts No. 25 Houston on Nov. 29.

