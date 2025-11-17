Boise State meets Colorado State in MWC play

Colorado State (2-8) at Boise State (6-4), Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. EST.
BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Boise State by 16.5. Against the spread: Boise State 6-3-1, Colorado State 4-6.
How to watch: Fox Sports 1
Key stats
Boise State Offense
Overall: 412 yards per game (47th in FBS)
Passing: 229.2 yards per game (69th)
Rushing: 182.8 yards per game (37th)
Scoring: 29.6 points per game (58th)
Boise State Defense
Overall: 322.9 yards per game (29th in FBS)
Passing: 153 yards per game (5th)
Rushing: 169.9 yards per game (102nd)
Scoring: 23.3 points per game (57th)
Colorado State Offense
Overall: 322.3 yards per game (114th in FBS)
Passing: 197.5 yards per game (100th)
Rushing: 124.8 yards per game (102nd)
Scoring: 18 points per game (126th)
Colorado State Defense
Overall: 415.9 yards per game (114th in FBS)
Passing: 229.5 yards per game (86th)
Rushing: 186.4 yards per game (119th)
Scoring: 27.9 points per game (89th)
Colorado State is 125th in third down percentage, converting 32.1% of the time. Boise State ranks 23rd on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 33.6%.
Boise State ranks 122nd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 91.2% of trips.
Colorado State is 120th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:59, compared to Boise State’s 11th-ranked average of 32:37.
Team leaders
Boise State
Passing: Maddux Madsen, 1,994 yards, 15 TDs, 7 INTs, 59.8 completion percentage
Rushing: Dylan Riley, 824 yards on 125 carries, 8 TDs
Receiving: Chris Marshall, 467 yards on 24 catches, 2 TDs
Colorado State
Passing: Jackson Brousseau, 1,031 yards, 7 TDs, 3 INTs, 61.0 completion percentage
Rushing: Jalen Dupree, 508 yards on 102 carries, 2 TDs
Receiving: Tommy Maher, 282 yards on 25 catches, 0 TDs
Last game
Boise State was defeated by San Diego State 17-7 on Saturday, Nov. 15. Max Cutforth led Boise State with 104 yards on 12-of-18 passing (66.7%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Riley had 79 rushing yards on 21 carries and one touchdown. Chase Penry put up 50 yards on three catches.
Colorado State lost 20-17 to New Mexico on Saturday, Nov. 15. Darius Curry threw for 248 yards on 26-of-34 attempts (76.5%) with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Lloyd Avant had 36 rushing yards on 12 carries, adding two receptions for 44 yards and one touchdown. Rocky Beers had seven receptions for 67 yards and one touchdown.
Next game
Boise State plays at Utah State on Nov. 28. Colorado State hosts Air Force on Nov. 28.
By The Associated Press