Alcorn State visits LSU, aims to break road losing streak

By AP News

Alcorn State Braves (0-5) at LSU Tigers (3-0)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State hits the road against LSU looking to end its five-game road slide.

LSU went 14-18 overall last season while going 11-7 at home. The Tigers averaged 13.2 points off of turnovers, 11.7 second-chance points and 22.8 bench points last season.

The Braves have gone 0-5 away from home. Alcorn State is 0-4 against opponents over .500.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

