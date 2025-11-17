Skip to main content
Estrella leads No. 20 Tennessee against Rice after 23-point game

By AP News

Rice Owls (2-2) at Tennessee Volunteers (3-0)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -27.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Tennessee hosts Rice after J.P. Estrella scored 23 points in Tennessee’s 99-66 victory against the North Florida Ospreys.

Tennessee finished 30-8 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Volunteers averaged 74.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.1 last season.

Rice finished 13-19 overall a season ago while going 4-8 on the road. The Owls averaged 70.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.3 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

