UAPB visits SMU following Miller’s 23-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-5) at SMU Mustangs (4-0)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU plays UAPB after Kevin Miller scored 23 points in SMU’s 87-85 win against the Butler Bulldogs.

SMU finished 24-11 overall last season while going 13-6 at home. The Mustangs averaged 15.1 points off of turnovers, 12.1 second-chance points and 24.0 bench points last season.

The Golden Lions are 0-5 on the road. UAPB ranks ninth in the SWAC shooting 30.6% from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press