Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
53.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

UAPB visits SMU following Miller’s 23-point game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-5) at SMU Mustangs (4-0)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU plays UAPB after Kevin Miller scored 23 points in SMU’s 87-85 win against the Butler Bulldogs.

SMU finished 24-11 overall last season while going 13-6 at home. The Mustangs averaged 15.1 points off of turnovers, 12.1 second-chance points and 24.0 bench points last season.

The Golden Lions are 0-5 on the road. UAPB ranks ninth in the SWAC shooting 30.6% from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.