Southern Illinois visits North Dakota State after Smith’s 24-point game

By AP News

Southern Illinois Salukis (2-1) at North Dakota State Bison (2-2)

Fargo, North Dakota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Salukis -1.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State faces Southern Illinois after Tay Smith scored 24 points in North Dakota State’s 111-38 victory against the Saint Scholastica Saints.

North Dakota State finished 21-11 overall last season while going 11-4 at home. The Bison gave up 74.6 points per game while committing 15.0 fouls last season.

Southern Illinois went 7-13 in MVC play and 5-7 on the road a season ago. The Salukis averaged 6.3 steals, 3.0 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

