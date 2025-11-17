Murray State hosts Little Rock after Wallace’s 20-point game

Little Rock Trojans (2-2) at Murray State Racers (3-1)

Murray, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock visits Murray State after Cameron Wallace scored 20 points in Little Rock’s 68-62 victory over the Ball State Cardinals.

Murray State went 16-17 overall with a 7-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Racers averaged 71.8 points per game last season, 16.4 on free throws and 22.8 from beyond the arc.

Little Rock finished 19-14 overall with a 9-7 record on the road last season. The Trojans averaged 69.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.2 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press