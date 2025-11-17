Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
53.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Arizona State Sun Devils play the Georgia State Panthers for cross-conference matchup

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Georgia State Panthers (1-3) at Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1)

Tempe, Arizona; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sun Devils -18.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State takes on Arizona State for a non-conference matchup.

Arizona State finished 13-20 overall a season ago while going 5-9 at home. The Sun Devils averaged 74.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.8 last season.

Georgia State went 9-11 in Sun Belt action and 3-11 on the road a season ago. The Panthers averaged 75.1 points per game while shooting 45.0% from the field and 34.5% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.