Arizona State Sun Devils play the Georgia State Panthers for cross-conference matchup

Georgia State Panthers (1-3) at Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1)

Tempe, Arizona; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sun Devils -18.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State takes on Arizona State for a non-conference matchup.

Arizona State finished 13-20 overall a season ago while going 5-9 at home. The Sun Devils averaged 74.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.8 last season.

Georgia State went 9-11 in Sun Belt action and 3-11 on the road a season ago. The Panthers averaged 75.1 points per game while shooting 45.0% from the field and 34.5% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press