Kansas State hosts Tulsa following Barnstable’s 21-point showing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-0) at Kansas State Wildcats (3-0)

New York; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -14.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa visits Kansas State after Miles Barnstable scored 21 points in Tulsa’s 88-87 victory over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

Kansas State finished 10-5 at home last season while going 16-17 overall. The Wildcats averaged 13.9 points off of turnovers, 10.1 second-chance points and 16.2 bench points last season.

Tulsa went 7-13 in AAC play and 3-8 on the road a season ago. The Golden Hurricane averaged 71.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.6 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press