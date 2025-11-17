Skip to main content
Charleston (SC) and Drake to meet in cross-conference matchup

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Drake Bulldogs (2-2) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (2-2)

Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -5.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) takes on Drake in non-conference action.

Charleston (SC) went 24-9 overall last season while going 13-2 at home. The Cougars allowed opponents to score 73.8 points per game and shoot 43.7% from the field last season.

Drake finished 9-1 on the road and 31-4 overall last season. The Bulldogs averaged 13.5 assists per game on 24.2 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

