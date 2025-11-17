Hardy leads CSU Bakersfield against Portland State after 21-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-2) at Portland State Vikings (1-2)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -6.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield visits Portland State after CJ Hardy scored 21 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 82-60 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

Portland State went 19-13 overall with a 13-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Vikings gave up 69.6 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.

CSU Bakersfield finished 14-19 overall with a 4-11 record on the road a season ago. The Roadrunners averaged 73.8 points per game last season, 15.6 on free throws and 19.8 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press