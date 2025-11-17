Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
53.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Hardy leads CSU Bakersfield against Portland State after 21-point game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-2) at Portland State Vikings (1-2)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -6.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield visits Portland State after CJ Hardy scored 21 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 82-60 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

Portland State went 19-13 overall with a 13-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Vikings gave up 69.6 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.

CSU Bakersfield finished 14-19 overall with a 4-11 record on the road a season ago. The Roadrunners averaged 73.8 points per game last season, 15.6 on free throws and 19.8 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.