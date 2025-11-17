Skip to main content
Chotikavanic leads SFA against Fresno State after 24-point performance

By AP News

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-0) at Fresno State Bulldogs (3-2)

Fresno, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA visits Fresno State after Narit Chotikavanic scored 24 points in SFA’s 76-66 victory against the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Bulldogs are 3-2 in home games. Fresno State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

SFA went 6-9 on the road and 14-17 overall last season. The Lumberjacks averaged 12.4 assists per game on 24.4 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

