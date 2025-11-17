Skip to main content
Stanford hosts Louisiana following Okorie’s 21-point game

By AP News

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-3) at Stanford Cardinal (3-0)

Stanford, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford plays Louisiana after Ebuka Okorie scored 21 points in Stanford’s 77-68 win against the Montana State Bobcats.

Stanford finished 21-14 overall with a 17-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cardinal averaged 6.8 steals, 3.7 blocks and 9.9 turnovers per game last season.

Louisiana finished 6-5 on the road and 12-21 overall a season ago. The Ragin’ Cajuns shot 39.9% from the field and 31.0% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

