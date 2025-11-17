San Diego State and Troy square off for non-conference matchup

Troy Trojans (3-2) at San Diego State Aztecs (2-0)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State hosts Troy in out-of-conference play.

San Diego State finished 21-10 overall last season while going 12-3 at home. The Aztecs averaged 70.8 points per game last season, 12.1 from the free-throw line and 23.1 from 3-point range.

The Trojans have gone 2-2 away from home. Troy ranks third in the Sun Belt shooting 37.0% from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press