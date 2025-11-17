Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Rain
53.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

San Diego State and Troy square off for non-conference matchup

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Troy Trojans (3-2) at San Diego State Aztecs (2-0)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State hosts Troy in out-of-conference play.

San Diego State finished 21-10 overall last season while going 12-3 at home. The Aztecs averaged 70.8 points per game last season, 12.1 from the free-throw line and 23.1 from 3-point range.

The Trojans have gone 2-2 away from home. Troy ranks third in the Sun Belt shooting 37.0% from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.