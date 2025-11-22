Skip to main content
Josh Williams intercepts 2 passes to kick-start Dayton’s 42-14 win over Davidson

By AP News

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Josh Williams intercepted two passes in the first quarter, returning one for a touchdown, and Dayton claimed a 42-14 victory over Davidson on Saturday in the season finale for both teams.

Williams’ 32-yard touchdown return of a Coulter Cleland pass gave the Flyers a 7-0 lead. He intercepted Cleland on the next possession, setting up Dayton at the 15-yard line, and Luke Hansen finished the short drive with a 1-yard touchdown run — the first of his two scores in the victory.

Hansen’s second touchdown gave the Flyers a 21-0 lead in the third quarter, and Liam Poronsky followed with two touchdown passes for a 35-0 lead heading to the fourth.

Cleland threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter for Davidson.

Poronsky was 16-for-22 passing for 201 yards for Dayton (7-4, 5-3 Pioneer Football League). He threw two TD passes and was intercepted once. Gavin Lochow had 188 yards receiving on 11 catches.

Davidson (2-10, 1-7) allowed 35 or more points nine times this season. The Wildcats’ only wins were against Division III Greensboro College and Presbyterian, with their only PFL victory coming in a 14-13 win over Presbyterian. ___

