San Diego State faces Oregon in Las Vegas, Nevada

By AP News

Oregon Ducks (4-1) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (2-2)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -2.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State squares off against Oregon in Las Vegas, Nevada.

San Diego State finished 21-10 overall with a 7-3 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Aztecs averaged 70.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.6 last season.

The Ducks are 4-1 in non-conference play. Oregon has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

