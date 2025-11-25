Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
41.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Jones leads Florida State against CSU Bakersfield

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-3) at Florida State Seminoles (4-1)

Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -23.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts CSU Bakersfield after Lajae Jones scored 36 points in Florida State’s 98-72 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Seminoles have gone 4-0 at home. Florida State averages 94.0 points and has outscored opponents by 21.4 points per game.

The Roadrunners are 0-3 in road games. CSU Bakersfield gives up 75.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

Florida State is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 44.9% CSU Bakersfield allows to opponents. CSU Bakersfield averages 73.8 points per game, 1.2 more than the 72.6 Florida State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 46.7% and averaging 17.8 points for the Seminoles. Martin Somerville is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Dailin Smith is averaging 17 points for the Roadrunners. CJ Hardy is averaging 16.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.