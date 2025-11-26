Skip to main content
Memphis takes on Southern Illinois after McDaniel's 24-point game

By AP News

Southern Illinois Salukis (3-3) at Memphis Tigers (1-4)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -10.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis faces Southern Illinois after Dug McDaniel scored 24 points in Memphis’ 69-68 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Tigers are 1-1 on their home court. Memphis is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Salukis are 0-2 on the road. Southern Illinois ranks fifth in the MVC with 15.8 assists per game led by Damien Mayo Jr. averaging 3.3.

Memphis makes 42.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Southern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Southern Illinois averages 83.7 points per game, 4.9 more than the 78.8 Memphis allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDaniel is shooting 37.5% and averaging 14.8 points for the Tigers. Ashton Hardaway is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Quel’Ron House is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Salukis. Davion Sykes is averaging 10.7 points and 5.3 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

