Memphis takes on Southern Illinois after McDaniel’s 24-point game

Southern Illinois Salukis (3-3) at Memphis Tigers (1-4)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -10.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis faces Southern Illinois after Dug McDaniel scored 24 points in Memphis’ 69-68 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Tigers are 1-1 on their home court. Memphis is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Salukis are 0-2 on the road. Southern Illinois ranks fifth in the MVC with 15.8 assists per game led by Damien Mayo Jr. averaging 3.3.

Memphis makes 42.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Southern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Southern Illinois averages 83.7 points per game, 4.9 more than the 78.8 Memphis allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDaniel is shooting 37.5% and averaging 14.8 points for the Tigers. Ashton Hardaway is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Quel’Ron House is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Salukis. Davion Sykes is averaging 10.7 points and 5.3 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press