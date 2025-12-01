Skip to main content
UCSD visits Camper and Nevada

By AP News

UCSD Tritons (7-0) at Nevada Wolf Pack (5-3)

Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada takes on UCSD after Corey Camper Jr. scored 22 points in Nevada’s 81-65 victory against the San Francisco Dons.

The Wolf Pack have gone 4-1 in home games. Nevada is ninth in the MWC in team defense, giving up 74.1 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The Tritons are 1-0 in road games. UCSD is eighth in the Big West with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Tom Beattie averaging 5.4.

Nevada’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game UCSD gives up. UCSD has shot at a 52.6% rate from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points above the 45.1% shooting opponents of Nevada have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camper is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 16 points. Tayshawn Comer is shooting 40.9% and averaging 14.6 points.

Leo Beath is shooting 58.4% and averaging 19.9 points for the Tritons. Beattie is averaging 13.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

