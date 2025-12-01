Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Fog
41.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Portland Pilots to face Stanford Cardinal on the road

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Portland Pilots (5-3) at Stanford Cardinal (6-1)

Stanford, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -17.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces Stanford for a Division 1 Division matchup Monday.

The Cardinal have gone 4-1 in home games. Stanford has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pilots have gone 0-1 away from home. Portland ranks sixth in the WCC with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Joel Foxwell averaging 5.4.

Stanford is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 41.7% Portland allows to opponents. Portland averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Stanford allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ebuka Okorie is scoring 23.0 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Cardinal. Benny Gealer is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Foxwell is averaging 15.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Pilots. Timo George is averaging 13.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.