Portland Pilots to face Stanford Cardinal on the road

Portland Pilots (5-3) at Stanford Cardinal (6-1)

Stanford, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -17.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces Stanford for a Division 1 Division matchup Monday.

The Cardinal have gone 4-1 in home games. Stanford has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pilots have gone 0-1 away from home. Portland ranks sixth in the WCC with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Joel Foxwell averaging 5.4.

Stanford is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 41.7% Portland allows to opponents. Portland averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Stanford allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ebuka Okorie is scoring 23.0 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Cardinal. Benny Gealer is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Foxwell is averaging 15.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Pilots. Timo George is averaging 13.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press