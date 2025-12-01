Skip to main content
Colorado plays Cal Baptist, aims for 7th straight home win

By AP News

Cal Baptist Lancers (7-0) at Colorado Buffaloes (7-0)

Boulder, Colorado; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -12.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Buffaloes take on Cal Baptist.

The Buffaloes have gone 5-0 at home. Colorado scores 90.3 points while outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game.

The Lancers are 2-0 on the road. Cal Baptist is 5-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Colorado averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Cal Baptist allows. Cal Baptist has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 45.4% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Johnson is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Felix Kossaras is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Lancers. Martel Williams is averaging 16.0 points and 5.6 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

