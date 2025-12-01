Kentucky fires SEC’s longest-tenured coach in Mark Stoops in his 13th season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has fired the Southeastern Conference’s longest-tenured coach, ending Mark Stoops’ tenure in his 13th season with the Wildcats after back-to-back losing records.

Athletic director Mitch Barnhart said in a statement Monday morning that he informed Stoops they decided to go in a new direction and are starting a national search for his replacement.

Stoops had been tied with N.C. State coach Dave Doeren for the fifth longest-tenured coach at a Bowl Subdivision program. He trailed only Kirk Ferentz with 27 seasons at Iowa, Kyle Whittingham with 21 at Utah, Troy Calhoun with 19 at Air Force and Dabo Swinney with 18 at Clemson.

Stoops signed an extension in November 2022 taking him through June 2031 and paying him $9 million for the 2025 season. That made him the fifth-highest paid coach in the SEC.

But Kentucky went 5-7 and missed becoming bowl eligible when shutout 41-0 by in-state rival Louisville in its season finale.

___

