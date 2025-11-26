Kennesaw State visits FGCU after Ellerbee’s 20-point showing

Kennesaw State Owls (4-2) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-2)

Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU takes on Kennesaw State after Jordan Ellerbee scored 20 points in FGCU’s 78-63 overtime victory against the Rice Owls.

The Eagles have gone 4-1 in home games. FGCU is 2-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Owls have gone 1-0 away from home. Kennesaw State is seventh in the CUSA with 15.2 assists per game led by Simeon Cottle averaging 3.0.

FGCU scores 85.6 points, 11.4 more per game than the 74.2 Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State scores 15.7 more points per game (94.8) than FGCU gives up to opponents (79.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: J.R. Konieczny is shooting 42.7% and averaging 16.0 points for the Eagles. Rory Stewart is averaging 9.6 points.

Cottle is shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 18.3 points. Ramone Seals is averaging 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press