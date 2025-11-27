East Carolina Pirates and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies meet in Cypress Lake, Florida

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-1) vs. East Carolina Pirates (2-4)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -9.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina squares off against Saint Bonaventure in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Pirates have a 2-4 record against non-conference oppponents. East Carolina allows 82.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.5 points per game.

The Bonnies have a 5-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Saint Bonaventure ranks second in the A-10 with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Frank Mitchell averaging 4.3.

East Carolina averages 69.3 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 70.8 Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 46.6% shooting opponents of East Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tybo Bailey is shooting 28.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 9.8 points. Giovanni Emejuru is shooting 52.8% and averaging 15.7 points.

Darryl Simmons II is averaging 19.2 points for the Bonnies. Mitchell is averaging 16.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press