Indiana State Sycamores face the Alcorn State Braves

Alcorn State Braves (0-7) vs. Indiana State Sycamores (4-3)

Ruston, Louisiana; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State plays Alcorn State at Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana.

The Sycamores have a 4-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Indiana State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Braves are 0-7 in non-conference play. Alcorn State has a 0-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Indiana State’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Alcorn State allows. Alcorn State averages 65.4 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 71.1 Indiana State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Scott is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Sycamores. Camp Wagner is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Shane Lancaster averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 55.6% from beyond the arc. Tycen McDaniels is averaging 8.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press