Kent State Golden Flashes face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane

By AP News

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-0) vs. Kent State Golden Flashes (3-4)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State takes on Tulsa in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Golden Flashes have a 3-4 record in non-conference play. Kent State ranks eighth in the MAC in team defense, allowing 67.7 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

The Golden Hurricane are 5-0 in non-conference play. Tulsa ranks fourth in the AAC giving up 62.4 points while holding opponents to 37.0% shooting.

Kent State averages 65.0 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 62.4 Tulsa allows. Tulsa averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Kent State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Babbitt is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Rylee Kalocay is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Mady Cartwright is shooting 45.5% and averaging 15.8 points for the Golden Hurricane. Abigail Jegede is averaging 13.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

