Brown and Portland State host UCSD

By AP News

UCSD Tritons (3-4) at Portland State Vikings (2-4)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State hosts UCSD after Kyleigh Brown scored 22 points in Portland State’s 75-64 victory against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Vikings are 2-0 on their home court. Portland State has a 0-4 record against teams over .500.

The Tritons are 0-3 in road games. UCSD averages 65.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

Portland State’s average of 3.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UCSD allows. UCSD has shot at a 40.3% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Portland State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is shooting 46.3% and averaging 18.3 points for the Vikings. Sophie Buzzard is averaging 0.5 made 3-pointers.

Sabrina Ma is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, while averaging 12.1 points. Erin Condron is averaging 12.6 points and 8.1 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

