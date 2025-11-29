Brown and Portland State host UCSD

UCSD Tritons (3-4) at Portland State Vikings (2-4)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State hosts UCSD after Kyleigh Brown scored 22 points in Portland State’s 75-64 victory against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Vikings are 2-0 on their home court. Portland State has a 0-4 record against teams over .500.

The Tritons are 0-3 in road games. UCSD averages 65.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

Portland State’s average of 3.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UCSD allows. UCSD has shot at a 40.3% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Portland State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is shooting 46.3% and averaging 18.3 points for the Vikings. Sophie Buzzard is averaging 0.5 made 3-pointers.

Sabrina Ma is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, while averaging 12.1 points. Erin Condron is averaging 12.6 points and 8.1 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press