UC Irvine visits Hawaii after Dixon’s 23-point showing

UC Irvine Anteaters (12-5, 5-0 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (11-3, 3-1 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine plays Hawaii after Jurian Dixon scored 23 points in UC Irvine’s 74-64 victory against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 10-1 in home games. Hawaii is the best team in the Big West in team defense, giving up 63.2 points while holding opponents to 38.2% shooting.

The Anteaters are 5-0 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine is the Big West leader with 27.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyle Evans averaging 5.9.

Hawaii’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game UC Irvine allows. UC Irvine averages 15.4 more points per game (78.6) than Hawaii gives up to opponents (63.2).

The Rainbow Warriors and Anteaters square off Sunday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Johnson is averaging 12.8 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Harry Rouhliadeff is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dixon averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Evans is shooting 67.5% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Anteaters: 9-1, averaging 75.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press