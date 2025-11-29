Klubnik’s TD run, Jones’ 2 picks lead Clemson to 4th straight win, 28-14 over South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Cade Klubnik threw for 268 yards and ran for a touchdown, cornerback Ricardo Jones had two interceptions including one for a score, and Clemson closed a disappointing season with its fourth straight win, 28-14 over rival South Carolina on Saturday.

The Tigers (7-5) also got a touchdown run from Adam Randall, two field goals from Nolan Hauser and their defense held strong as the Gamecocks (4-8) tried to rally.

Jones led the way for a defense that had come under fire during Clemson’s 3-5 start. He ended one drive with a pick in the end zone after South Carolina drove to the Tigers 23. He ended the game when LaNorris Sellers’ pass bounced off receiver Nyck Harbor. Jones took it in for the clinching, 12-yard TD.

It was a satisfying finish to a disappointing regular season. Clemson, the defending Atlantic Coast Conference champs picked to repeat, lost four of its first five home games to fall from all title races.

But like in 2023 when Clemson started 4-4 and won its last five, the team bounced back down the stretch with wins over Florida State, at nationally ranked Louisville and Furman before beating the Gamecocks for the second time in three seasons.

South Carolina quarterback Sellers, regarded as a high-round NFL draft pick, finished with a season-high 381 yards and two touchdowns. But his two interceptions cost his team when it mattered most.

After a scoreless first quarter in which the teams traded punts and each had a turnover, things got going in the second period. The Tigers had TD drives of 78 and 85 yards while the Gamecocks responded with two long scoring passes from Sellers.

Randall broke around the right side for a 10-yard run to start the scoring before Sellers answered back with a 53-yard strike to an open Harbor to tie things.

Klubnik fumbled on the next drive, but quickly picked the ball up and sprinted for a 3-yard score to re-take the lead. Sellers, though, needed only one play to find Vendrevius Jacobs for a 74-yard touchdown.

Clemson’s next drive stalled inside the South Carolina 20 and Nolan Hauser hit a 32-yard field goal for a 17-14 lead at the break.

Randall ran for 102 yards on 24 carries and T.J. Moore had six catches for 101 yards.

The takeaway

Clemson: The Tigers are headed to a bowl, but not any of the ones they hoped for when the season began. The Tigers were the ACC favorite and a strong contender for another national championship. Instead, they lost four of their first five at home to fall out of contention before rallying in November.

South Carolina: Like their in-state rivals, the Gamecocks had high hopes after winning nine games last year and returning Sellers. Just like the Tigers, the season did not go as planned with a 1-7 mark in the Southeastern Conference to miss the postseason for a second time in three seasons.

Up next

Clemson awaits its bowl destination.

South Carolina’s season is complete.

By PETE IACOBELLI

Associated Press