UC Irvine Anteaters travel to take on the San Jose State Spartans

UC Irvine Anteaters (4-4) at San Jose State Spartans (3-4)

San Jose, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State plays UC Irvine in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The Spartans have gone 2-0 at home. San Jose State is seventh in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.7 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

The Anteaters are 0-1 on the road. UC Irvine has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

San Jose State’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game UC Irvine gives up. UC Irvine averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game San Jose State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jermaine Washington averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Colby Garland is shooting 55.8% and averaging 19.1 points.

Jurian Dixon is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Anteaters. Derin Saran is averaging 13.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press